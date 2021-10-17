ZClassic Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00221929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00113531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003205 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

