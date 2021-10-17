Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,415.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.50 or 0.06229903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00301203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.16 or 0.01003380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00427968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00319839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00279912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.