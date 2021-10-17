Zealium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $40,457.56 and $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.17 or 0.00344480 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

