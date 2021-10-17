Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00070636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,065.97 or 1.00040140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.18 or 0.06178452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024524 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,077,523,473 coins and its circulating supply is 818,842,961 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

