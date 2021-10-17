Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,210,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $281.02 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

