Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00221147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00112787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00125634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

