Zenfuse Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $460,424.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

