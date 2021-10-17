Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $32,255.15 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $32,255.15 and $150.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00208194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

