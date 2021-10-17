Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,227.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Zero has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $12,227.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00213648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00114007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00126038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,600,425 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

