Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

