Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

