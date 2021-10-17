Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Update

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,818,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,562.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ZIP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. ZIP has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.