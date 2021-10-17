ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $98.73 million and $4.34 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00107215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.42 or 1.00000126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.45 or 0.06287480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025296 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

