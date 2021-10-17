Zloadr Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 87.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Zloadr has traded down 86.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $620,966.97 and approximately $208.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

