ZooKeeper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.85 million and $1.02 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 61,826,547 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

