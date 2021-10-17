Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.52.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average is $329.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

