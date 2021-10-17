ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $769,415.69 and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

