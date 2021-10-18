-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,146. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.