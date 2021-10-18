$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $21.67. 210,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

