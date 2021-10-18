$0.16 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 350,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

