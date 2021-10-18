$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

