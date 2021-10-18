$0.22 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,704. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

