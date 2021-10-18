$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $243,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

