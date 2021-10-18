-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

