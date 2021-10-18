-$0.26 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

