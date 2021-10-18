$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

