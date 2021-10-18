$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 66,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $970.84 million, a PE ratio of 348.36 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

