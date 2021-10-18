$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

