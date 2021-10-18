$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

