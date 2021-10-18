$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

