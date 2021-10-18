$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

