$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45.
About Lindsay
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.