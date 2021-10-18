$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.18. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. 66,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,258. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.