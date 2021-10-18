$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,741. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

