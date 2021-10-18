$1.24 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,525,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,488. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

