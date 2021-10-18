$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.67. The stock had a trading volume of 758,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average is $294.51. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

