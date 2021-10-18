-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

URGN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. 33,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

