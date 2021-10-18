$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.38. The company had a trading volume of 640,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,163. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.70.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

