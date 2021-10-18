$1.53 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Visa posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $230.99 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

