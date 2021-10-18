$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

