$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.