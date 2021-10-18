$1.68 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,900. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $114.33 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

