$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,760. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

