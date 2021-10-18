$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $94.23. 96,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

