107,914 Shares in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.11% of First Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FGBI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

