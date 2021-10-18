$112.62 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce sales of $112.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.91 million and the lowest is $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $461.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RPAI opened at $13.61 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.