14,448 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in ALLETE by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.75 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

