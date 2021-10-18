157,715 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 777,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

