1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

