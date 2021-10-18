$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

DOV opened at $165.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. Dover has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

