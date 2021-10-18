$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

